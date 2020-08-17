Microsoft Bing: the search engine that gives back

As Bing continues to evolve, we’re focused on expanding the ways in which you can use Bing.
For example, did you know that Bing powers InPrivate search
with Microsoft Edge, quick searches in the Windows taskbar
, work search scenarios
with Microsoft 365, immersive gaming in Microsoft Flight Simulator
, and much more?
That’s why starting today, you will see a shift in product to Microsoft Bing
, which reflects the continued integration of our search experiences across the Microsoft family.
Beyond our commitment to expanding search scenarios, we also believe that you can and should get more value out of the searches you perform every day. That’s why we’re also excited to announce the expansion of Give with Bing
, which helps you make a difference just by searching – no need to open your wallet!
Give with Bing is an extension of Microsoft Rewards – Microsoft Rewards lets you earn points simply by searching on Microsoft Bing, and Give with Bing lets you automatically donate those points to causes you care about.
Since launch, we’ve been working hard to expand the breadth of the program.
As part of that, we have partnered with two public figures who are passionate about giving back: Janelle Monáe and Jamal Adams. You can hear more about the nonprofits they care about, and what your donations via Give with Bing will empower these causes to do, below.
Singer, songwriter, actor, and producer Janelle Monáe believes in providing resources to those in under-served communities to empower them to live their life with dignity, and ultimately, achieve their dreams. That’s why with the help of the Social Justice Learning Institute
(SJLI), she created Wondalunch and is excited to champion Give with Bing donations to the SJLI.
Seattle Seahawks standout Jamal Adams is supporting the Why Not You Foundation
started by his friend and teammate Russell Wilson. Jamal believes in the Why Not You Foundation’s dedication to creating real and lasting change in the world by motivating, empowering, and preparing today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders.
Beyond these partnerships, we’ve expanded the number of nonprofits on Give with Bing to include over 1.4 million organizations across the globe. And, through December 31, 2020, we will match the points you donate to organizations through Give with Bing to increase the impact of their work on urgent areas such as public health, social justice, and education. To date, our Give with Bing users have donated Microsoft Rewards points valued at over $1 million for these nonprofit organizations, and we are excited to see how much more money we can donate!
We also received a lot of requests for Give with Bing to be available to more people around the world; we’re happy to announce today that Give with Bing is live in seven more markets beyond the United States (UK, Canada, Australia, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain), bringing these donation opportunities to more people across the globe.
If you haven’t already joined Give with Bing, you can get started here
! If you’re already a member, this page shows you the number of Microsoft Rewards points you’ve donated, as well as lets you check or change your default nonprofit.
If you’re a nonprofit, encourage your members to join Give with Bing to increase donations; an easy way to do this is to get a URL for your nonprofit through the Give with Bing dashboard and share it out. Please reach out to givewithbing@microsoft.com
with any questions and to learn more about how to promote this opportunity to your donors.
We hope you’re as excited by these new Microsoft Bing features as we are! As always, we welcome your feedback – just click the Feedback button on the lower right corner of Bing search results pages.
Thanks,
Jordi Ribas
CVP, Microsoft Bing Engineering