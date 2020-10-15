Esports livestreams, news, and more - all in one place

We are proud to announce the launch of the MSN Esports Hub
, a one-stop destination for information related to top esports titles! The data is powered in part by a combination of Microsoft Bing web-scale aggregation and cutting-edge machine learning courtesy of Microsoft Research. Fans of League of Legends, Valorant, CS:GO, DotA2, Overwatch, Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, Rainbow Six, and Rocket League can watch the most popular streamers, catch up on the latest news, and stay-up-to-date with upcoming tournaments in a fast, intuitive experience on both desktop and mobile.
One Stop Esports Shop
The esports hub is powered partially by Bing data to provide you with a broad range of information for the games you are interested in. The home page provides a quick snapshot of the top information and allows you to filter to specific games and dive deeper into specific areas of interest.
We believe that what matters most to gamers is the game, not the platform, so we provide streams from both YouTube and Twitch, with more platforms coming soon. We also leverage machine learning and web-scale aggregation to provide fresh content from hundreds of news sites, including top esports content providers like DotEsports, GamesRadar, ESTNN, GosuGamers, and many more.
More Ways to Find Streams and Streamers to Love
Searching for streams on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook Gaming is easy, right? You just choose a title and you see the most popular streamers currently online. There’s only one problem. This creates a center of gravity whereby popular streamers always show up at the top of the results and get more viewers, making them even more popular. What if you want to find terrific emerging streamers or perhaps content by streamers who play the maps, modes, and characters you are interested in?
Microsoft Research has developed technology to watch tens of thousands of streamers in real-time, apply cutting-edge machine vision models, and extract out the same kind of information that a human can. Which streamers are currently playing your favorite Overwatch hero or League of Legends champion? Which Fortnite players have the most eliminations in the mid-game? We know the answers to these questions at any given moment and provide you with sorts and filters to bring the most relevant streams to the top of your page.
We are actively working on new machine vision models and would love to get your suggestions on what to watch for next. Send us your suggestions on Twitter
or chat with us on our Discord
!
Tournaments, Top to Bottom
Esports is rapidly growing in audience with around half a billion fans around the world. That’s something like 20% of all gamers worldwide! With so many events happening in so many countries and at so many levels of competition, it’s hard to keep up. We are collecting data from studios, esports websites, esports data aggregators, and amateur event organizers to provide you with a full picture of what is going on. Whether it’s an amateur tournament in your neighborhood or the League of Legends World Championships, our goal is to make sure you know about it. Find out important dates, prize pools, and even register to compete! It’s all here for you. There are more online competitions now than ever; over the last 12 months we tracked more than 1275 tournaments.
All the Match Information, Before, During, and After the Game
With so many events happening, there is so much to watch! We provide you with detailed schedules for your favorite titles and teams. See what is coming up, watch live games, and get detailed stats on Bing after the event is over, including in-game stats, MVP players, rankings, and win percentages for various champions, maps, and more! We have information on more than 23K in more than 100 regions.
Fresh and Relevant esports News
It’s tough finding the best news for your favorite games. There are plenty of sites out there, but sometimes it takes days for them to publish articles and the quality can vary from place to place. We have leveraged machine learning and Microsoft Bing search technology to identify fresh content from more than 3K publishers around the web. This results in more than 500 articles a day on average. We take that mass of information, identify the games being discussed, cluster similar articles, then present you with fresh and relevant content the moment you land on the page. You can read more from the Microsoft News team here
.
Made by Fans, for Fans
Our team at Microsoft is comprised of esports fanatics from Bing, Microsoft Research, MSN, Xbox, and others around the company. We have been quietly working for several years now to bring together the necessary technologies to make this possible, basing our work on conversations with fans, streamers, pro teams, and everyday viewers like you! We would love to know what you think about our new hub. Please check it out, share your thoughts on Twitter
and, if you really want to get involved, join the conversation with our engineers on our Discord
. We are excited to chat with you and would love to get your feedback to help shape the future of this and other Microsoft esports offerings!