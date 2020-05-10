Announcing the Microsoft Bing app on Xbox

We’re excited to announce the release of the Microsoft Bing app on Xbox
, so you can search the web, discover trending content, and much more right from your console.
This app brings search to the activities you’re already doing on your Xbox, such as if you’re browsing videos or photos with a group of friends and want to view them on a big screen, or are stuck in a game and want to quickly look up hints without leaving the console.
Beyond that, the app helps you discover current, recommended, and trending games, videos, and news. It combines Microsoft Bing data on games with information from Xbox, like your in-game progress and your Xbox friends who are playing a given title, to bring you a full search results experience across your devices.
The app also lets you discover Microsoft Bing images of the day and image search results, and easily set them as your console background.
We’ve integrated the app with Microsoft Rewards, meaning all the searches you perform on this app earn you points you can redeem for things like gift cards for yourself or donations to causes you care about. We’ve also built new opportunities to earn points right from your console, such as quizzes and polls.
Finally, we built all of the above features as native search experiences that is truly optimized for the console. It’s easy to use the app using your controller or media remote, and to search using your voice if you prefer. No need to try and use your controller as a mouse cursor!
You can see the app and install it onto your console remotely here
, or search "Microsoft Bing" in the Store directly on your Xbox. It’s currently live for our users in the US, and we plan to bring it to more markets soon. As always, we appreciate your feedback – you can provide it via the in-app menu. Thanks!