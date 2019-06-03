Bing turns 10!

On June 3rd 2009, we debuted to the world with a fresh approach to search – one that was anchored around the mission of empowering people through knowledge - helping you do more, not just search more. A lot has happened since then, so we wanted to take a moment to look back and celebrate you
- the people who have transformed the pursuit of answers into understanding, perspective and action.
From the beginning we knew search needed to become more than just a list of blue links. We continued to iterate and innovate across the search experience; in 2017, we recognized a similar unmet need – search should give you answers faster, be more comprehensive and allow everyone to engage more naturally. Search needed to become more intelligent.
We made a commitment to invest in search experiences that help people discover facts, uncover multiple perspectives, find better options, and see the bigger picture.
These advancements are enabled by Microsoft Research labs, deep neural networks, state of the art machine learning and passionate teams working to deliver the best search experience possible.
Through June 17th
, we are celebrating by sharing some of the most popular homepage images over the last 10 years. Of course, it wouldn’t be a birthday without a gift or two. The #BingIs10 retrospective experience
contains a treasure trove of hidden gems, including prizes, Microsoft Rewards points, downloadable wallpaper packs and more.
We want to thank the millions of people who use Bing every day. Together, we will continue to develop search experiences that prioritize you, give you answers with less effort and spark curiosity.
Now, let‘s celebrate!