Bing launches new intelligent search features, powered by AI

A key element of Intelligent Search is bringing together different sources of knowledge, like the wisdom of the crowd, to help people make decisions. Today, we’re launching a new partnership with Reddit, an online community of 330M monthly active users, to bring information from the Reddit community, which generates 2.8M comments daily, to Bing. We are launching with three initial experiences, which we’ll continue to develop and expand as we get feedback from users:

We often hear that search would be easier if only Bing could complete your sentences. Half the battle of searching is knowing the right words to query. Combining our expertise in web scale mining of billions of documents and with Conversational AI, we're creating a new way to search that is interactive and can build on your previous searches to get you the best answer. Now if you need help figuring out the right question to ask, Bing will help you with clarifying questions based on your query to better refine your search and get you the best answer the first time around. You’ll start to see this experience in health, tech and sports queries, and we will be adding more topic areas over time. And because we’ve built it with large-scale machine learning, the experience will get better over time as more users engage with it.