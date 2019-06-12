LinkedIn Uses Bing Maps to Calculate the Commute to Your Dream Job

Finding your dream job can take effort, but with some innovative features, LinkedIn has made it easier. A survey of LinkedIn members uncovered that potential commute time is high on the list of factors when considering a role.

With the help of the Bing Maps APIs, the LinkedIn team has developed features like “Your Commute” bringing location intelligence to bear on the job hut.

Read the full story to learn how LinkedIn uses Bing Maps Isochrone API, Bing Maps Autosuggest API, and Bing Maps Locations API to help its members find the right job.



- Bing Maps Team